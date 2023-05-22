Parcion Private Wealth LLC Buys 1,169 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $139.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,373,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,578 shares of company stock valued at $18,543,247 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

