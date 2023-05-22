Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC decreased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,791 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 54,217 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,898 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 170,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 30,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 24,885 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of PTEN opened at $10.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.28. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $791.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

