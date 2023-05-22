Pax Dollar Market Cap Achieves $1.01 Billion (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $6.73 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000672 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00008326 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,019,052,716 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

