PAX Gold (PAXG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.65 Million

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded down 2% against the dollar. One PAX Gold token can currently be purchased for about $1,983.96 or 0.07402640 BTC on popular exchanges. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $538.01 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001289 BTC.
- Gala (GALA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
PAX Gold Profile
PAX Gold was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 271,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,181 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.
Buying and Selling PAX Gold
