Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America downgraded Paychex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX stock opened at $108.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.14. Paychex has a 1-year low of $104.78 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.