PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

PYPL stock opened at $60.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.42. The stock has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $60.40 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PayPal by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $319,712,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 93.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

