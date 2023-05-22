Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

NYSE:PEB opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.77, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $319.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 14,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $190,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,349.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 11,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,531,220.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $190,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,349.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 39,865 shares of company stock worth $555,064. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,746,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,156 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 968.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,594,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,992 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,624,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 240.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,489,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,600 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $11,700,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

