Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Pentair by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 162.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 88.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Pentair Stock Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $59.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.21.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading

