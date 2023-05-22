Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,029,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $228,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 14,529.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,355,000 after buying an additional 142,827 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Penumbra by 39.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Penumbra by 13.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $254.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $289.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.42.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.67, for a total transaction of $479,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,033,254.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total transaction of $3,078,814.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.67, for a total value of $479,505.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,033,254.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $7,332,139. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Penumbra stock opened at $317.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $324.38. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 1,985.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.26.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

