Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at Benchmark

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Benchmark from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Peraso Trading Down 22.2 %

Shares of PRSO stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80. Peraso has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $2.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peraso

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRSO. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peraso in the 4th quarter worth $810,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Peraso by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 118,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Peraso by 60.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 112,065 shares during the period. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peraso

Peraso, Inc engages in the development and sale of semiconductor devices and modules based on its proprietary semiconductor devices and performance of non-recurring engineering, services and licensing of intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Rest of World.

Featured Articles

