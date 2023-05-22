Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives C$17.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.29.
PEY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance
Shares of PEY stock opened at C$11.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.93, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$9.71 and a 1-year high of C$17.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.80.
Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.19%.
Insider Activity at Peyto Exploration & Development
In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,000.00. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
