Philcoin Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 22nd. In the last week, Philcoin has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Philcoin has a market capitalization of $244.61 million and approximately $120,574.66 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Philcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Philcoin was first traded on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

