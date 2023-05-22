Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLAB. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Photronics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $17.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. Photronics has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Photronics by 587.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

