Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.18% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,878,000 after buying an additional 3,269,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,038 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,412,000 after purchasing an additional 921,905 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $12,693,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,139,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,219,000 after purchasing an additional 815,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOC. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:DOC opened at $13.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $18.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.10%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Further Reading

