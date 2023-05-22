Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives $127.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.50.
PLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.
Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of PLL stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.48.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Piedmont Lithium Company Profile
Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.
