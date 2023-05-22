Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Receives $127.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.50.

PLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Piedmont Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of PLL stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $77,630.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,582.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michael A. Bless purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.14 per share, with a total value of $105,245.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael D. White sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $77,630.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,582.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 150.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.