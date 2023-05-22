PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Omnicom Group worth $23,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 288,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,547,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 62,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,821,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $93.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.27. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

