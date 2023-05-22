PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $29,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on EL shares. Argus cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $199.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.37.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.