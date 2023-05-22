PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $36,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,200,000 after purchasing an additional 54,723 shares during the last quarter. Lion Long Term Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,526,000 after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 6,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 19,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,278 shares in the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,346.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,575.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,994.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.87. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $1,325.33 and a 12 month high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.14 by ($2.20). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.28% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 51.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

