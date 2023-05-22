PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $35.49 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $35,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $98.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.52 and its 200-day moving average is $84.03. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $99.00.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

