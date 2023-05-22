PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,215 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Otis Worldwide worth $43,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,694,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,517,000 after purchasing an additional 123,746 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,275 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,896,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,840,000 after acquiring an additional 984,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

OTIS stock opened at $84.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $87.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.34.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

