PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,341 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $30,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 14,240.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,486 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,541,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,198,000 after purchasing an additional 548,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MAR stock opened at $178.43 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $183.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.70. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Marriott International from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,057,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,984 shares of company stock worth $4,557,049. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

