PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 10,862 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $29,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $232.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $278.31.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

