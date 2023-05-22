PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.08% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $44,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares in the company, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total value of $1,913,240.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,133 shares of company stock worth $42,146,037. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $954.30 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $884.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $848.47. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $964.58. The firm has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

