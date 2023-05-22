PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,909 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $29,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Humana Stock Performance

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,779 shares of company stock valued at $12,117,856. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $513.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.70 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $511.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

