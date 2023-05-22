PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,350 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $23,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in AMETEK by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 16,498.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after buying an additional 77,215 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after buying an additional 15,123 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $147.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.21 and a 200 day moving average of $141.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $149.47.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,660 shares of company stock worth $1,660,974. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

