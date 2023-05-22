PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,913 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $42,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.67.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,296,208.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,276,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $416.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $422.76 and its 200 day moving average is $418.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

