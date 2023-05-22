PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,915 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $23,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 425,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,632,000 after buying an additional 193,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 99,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $100.74 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $87.64 and a 52-week high of $119.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.90.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.