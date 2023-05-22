PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 462,890 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462,890 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $27,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,480,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,621,000 after acquiring an additional 196,957 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,362,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,928,000 after purchasing an additional 75,518 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,869,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,239,000 after purchasing an additional 46,441 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,220,000 after purchasing an additional 32,584 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,273.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after buying an additional 1,207,062 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ opened at $48.15 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $48.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.87.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.