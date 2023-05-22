Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives $39.19 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.19.

PRVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Securities raised their price objective on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

In related news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 44,340 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $1,262,803.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,545 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $196,415.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,693,314 shares in the company, valued at $170,856,353.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 44,340 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $1,262,803.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,126.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,371,773 shares of company stock worth $551,840,171. 57.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Privia Health Group by 35.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 46.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 171.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.77. Privia Health Group has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.91.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $364.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.16 million. Equities analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

