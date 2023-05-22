PropertyGuru Group (PGRU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 24th. PropertyGuru Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 109.32%. The company had revenue of $28.92 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect PropertyGuru Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PropertyGuru Group Stock Performance
Shares of PGRU stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PropertyGuru Group has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $744.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PropertyGuru Group from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
PropertyGuru Group Company Profile
PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PropertyGuru Group (PGRU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.