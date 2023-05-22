PropertyGuru Group (PGRU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 24th. PropertyGuru Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 109.32%. The company had revenue of $28.92 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect PropertyGuru Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Performance

Shares of PGRU stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PropertyGuru Group has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $744.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PropertyGuru Group from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

PropertyGuru Group Company Profile

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

