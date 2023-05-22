Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,959 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.13% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $8,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,069,000 after acquiring an additional 890,236 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,699,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,388,000 after purchasing an additional 362,344 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 79.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,097,000 after purchasing an additional 313,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,805,000 after purchasing an additional 244,440 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,007,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,226,000 after buying an additional 198,971 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director L. Jack Lord bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,761,843.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE PB opened at $60.29 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.72 and a 1-year high of $78.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wolfe Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.73.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

