ProVise Management Group LLC Buys 36,896 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 104.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,896 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

