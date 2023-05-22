ProVise Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,510 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $205.70 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.75.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

