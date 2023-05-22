ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,884 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 58,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

General Motors Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GM opened at $32.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

