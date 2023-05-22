ProVise Management Group LLC Has $729,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.35.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $209.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.45. The stock has a market cap of $205.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,001.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $213.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total transaction of $245,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,738,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $1,098,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,472.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $245,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,556 shares of company stock worth $8,517,459. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

