ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 222 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

