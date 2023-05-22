ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 155 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $934,167,000 after acquiring an additional 862,222 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,757,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $359,437,000 after acquiring an additional 358,840 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,235,000 after acquiring an additional 95,860 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,558,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,661,000 after acquiring an additional 193,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,516,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,805,000 after acquiring an additional 112,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $199.44 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $249.11. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

