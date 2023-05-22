ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 480 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 379.7% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 255,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,136,000 after purchasing an additional 202,161 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,937,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 103,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,155,000 after purchasing an additional 83,052 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,231.6% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 42,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,253,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $216.00 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $237.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.56.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.