Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Position Raised by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,001,408,000 after buying an additional 286,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,023,993,000 after acquiring an additional 186,843 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,614,000 after purchasing an additional 64,446 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,404,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 0.0 %

PSA stock opened at $284.90 on Monday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $357.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.33.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 98.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $351.75.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

