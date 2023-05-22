Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives $68.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PUBGY shares. Barclays raised Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Publicis Groupe Stock Performance

PUBGY opened at $19.38 on Friday. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $21.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

