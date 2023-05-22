PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Raised to $20.00

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of PubMatic to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PubMatic from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $844.54 million, a P/E ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.87.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). PubMatic had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $62,758.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,246.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $50,457.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $62,758.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,246.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,544 shares of company stock worth $816,344 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUBM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,212,000 after buying an additional 49,333 shares in the last quarter. Graham Holdings Co raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 21.3% in the first quarter. Graham Holdings Co now owns 1,973,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,271,000 after acquiring an additional 346,503 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,332,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 37,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PubMatic by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,219,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,960 shares during the last quarter. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

