PVH (NYSE:PVH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PVH. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.11.

NYSE PVH opened at $85.47 on Thursday. PVH has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.62.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth $1,120,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

