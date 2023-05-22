Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Qorvo worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Trading Up 0.0 %

QRVO opened at $95.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 103.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $114.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.78.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

