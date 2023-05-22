Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stake Cut by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 1,610.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 993,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,910,000 after acquiring an additional 935,593 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Qorvo by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after buying an additional 686,046 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,674,000 after buying an additional 447,129 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 2,915.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 410,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,604,000 after buying an additional 396,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

QRVO stock opened at $95.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $114.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,548,125.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.78.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

