Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $521,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $122.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $125.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $191,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,735,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,090,087.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $191,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,735,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,090,087.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 601,450 shares valued at $28,354,856. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

