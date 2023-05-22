Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $521,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.
NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $122.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $125.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
