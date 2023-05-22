QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of QUIK stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.
