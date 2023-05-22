QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QuickLogic Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $5.83 on Thursday. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $9.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 36.19% and a negative net margin of 26.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuickLogic

QuickLogic Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of QuickLogic by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 332,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 152,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

Further Reading

