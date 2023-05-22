RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of RadNet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. CJS Securities began coverage on RadNet in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $28.55 on Thursday. RadNet has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $29.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.34 million. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,811,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,874,000 after acquiring an additional 326,274 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in RadNet by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 70,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 11,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in RadNet by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

