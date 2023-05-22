Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Raised to $33.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RRC. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

RRC stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.07. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $997,516.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,843.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 36,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $997,516.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,843.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $4,190,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,205,487.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,094 shares of company stock worth $8,575,645. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

