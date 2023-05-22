Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 186.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $90.23 on Monday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.88.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.43.

Raymond James Company Profile



Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.



